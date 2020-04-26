One person died from injuries in a Sunday afternoon townhouse fire in Centreville.
Fire crews were called to the middle-unit townhouse in the 14800 block of Hatfield Square around 5 p.m. and arrived to find fire showing from the second floor.
Units arrived on the scene of a two-story, middle unit townhouse with fire visible on the first floor, extending to the second floor, according to a news release. A second alarm was requested.
A female resident was located and rescued by fire department crews. She was transported by helicopter to an area hospital where she died.
An autopsy will determine the victim’s identity and cause of death. There were no firefighter injuries.
Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $143,750.
Fire investigators determined that the fire started on the first floor. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.