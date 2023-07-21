Police obtained a court order to release the name and photo of a 16-year-old suspect in a Tuesday morning murder in Woodbridge -- and captured him later in the day.
Tyler Jeremiah Daley of the 100 block of Coachman Court in Stafford was arrested Friday by the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, police said. He was wanted on charges of murder, robbery, use of a firearm in a felony and shooting at an occupied vehicle, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
He is accused of shooting an 18-year-old Jayson Lewis, also of Stafford, just after 1 a.m. in the 14100 block of Big Crest Lane.
"After the shooting, an acquaintance contacted police to report his friend had been shot before disconnecting and leaving the area," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Officers initially responded and checked the area unable to locate a crime scene or anyone involved.
While officers were investigating, the victim and acquaintance arrived at a hospital in another jurisdiction.
Lewis was flown to a trauma center where he died from his injuries later that morning. The acquaintance was not injured.
