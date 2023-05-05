A 3-year-old girl who went missing Thursday afternoon in Stafford County has died, a family member told InsideNoVa.com.
The family member said the girl was found in a body of water and later died at a local hospital.
The sheriff's office was alerted about 5 p.m. that 3-year-old Munawar Hadi was missing after having been last seen 20 minutes before in the area of Bunker Lane and Birds Nest Way.
The agency asked that anyone in Rappahannock Landing and Olde Forge neighborhoods with a Ring camera check their history for any sighting of the girl.
(2) comments
Baby girl was probably sexually abused. Why she is in the hospital. Where were her guardians? Hhhmm. Not watching the child obviously. Kill the bastard who hurt her. Plain and simple. No questions asked. Game over fool! Stafford sheriffs office not telling us the entire story so my assumption. Get rid of the abductor and any accomplices.
Pure speculation, but not out of the realm of possibilities. More details should be made public by law enforcement as this is an ongoing investigation.
Very tragic, sorry to the family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.