Police have charged a D.C. man in a Wednesday morning shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl and left four teens wounded in Dumfries.
Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, of 2203 Chaplain St. SW, was arrested for murder, four counts of aggravated malicious wounding and five counts of using a firearm in a felony in the quintuple shooting in the South Cove neighborhood, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
At 10:51 a.m., one of the victims called 911 reporting they had been shot in a townhouse in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive. Dispatchers also received multiple calls regarding shots fired in the area. A Dumfries town police officer arrived first on scene and located one of the victims in front of the house, Perok said.
Officers from Prince William County arrived and conducted a check inside the house after receiving information about more possible victims. In the basement, they found the four additional victims, ranging in age from 14 to 17.
Officers provided first aid until fire and rescue arrived but the 3-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victims – a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy – were flown by helicopter to area trauma centers with serious, life-threatening injuries, Perok said.
Police quickly identified Oglesby as a suspect and began a manhunt. An officer on lookout at a nearby business along U.S. 1 spotted a man matching the suspect’s description and detained him without incident.
“The individual was ultimately identified as the accused and became uncooperative with investigators as to what led up to the shooting,” Perok said.
Police believe Oglesby had been recently staying at the home on Milroy Drive and was in a relationship with one of the victims, the 17-year-old girl. During an argument, Oglesby is alleged to have shot the 17-year-old in front of the townhouse and the four other victims inside.
A 13-year-old boy who was in another area escaped injury. He and four of the victims, including the 3-year-old girl, were siblings. The fifth victim, a 14-year-old boy who also lives at the home, was unrelated to the others, Perok said.
Police are not releasing the 3-year-old’s name due to a Virginia law prohibiting the release of juvenile victim’s identities.
Perok said two firearms were recovered during the investigation. Ballistics testing will be conducted to confirm if the guns were used in the shooting.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information to aid in this investigation, including video surveillance footage, to contact police.
Oglesby was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
Born and Raised in PWC , years of bad decisions have made a once beautiful suburban county into an over congested, slum war zone with equity and equality for all 🤮
Unless things have changed very recently, that address is for a Townhouse in the South Cove community and not part of Williamstown.
And the usual gang of soulless ghouls shows up to pick over the tragedy.
PWC is quickly becoming what Democrats love...high crime, high taxes, dependency and cowardness. Just wait for the anti-gun tweets and dems taking advantage of a sad situation.
dude, grow up. This has nothing to do with being a democrat or republican. And each side could talk smack all day long about the reasons why this happened. You belittle the incident and excuse the violence when you blame it on just politics.
I love the virtue signaling leftist clowns when all there policies implode which they always do, they then pretend to be compassionate and above politics. Get real lady, it’s absolutely about failed democrat policies for fifty plus years.
Welp when you squeeze a ton of people into the East side of the county while protecting the over 51 percent of land in the West side of the county's privileged so-called Rural Crescent...tensions rise and stuff happens, Dems opened that up finally recently so you're welcome!
Does anybody in Dumfries know how to solve a dispute without killing someone?
Ridiculous. The year just started. PWC get it together.
