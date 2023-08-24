State police have charged an Alexandria man in connection with Tuesday's road rage shooting on Interstate 66 that left a driver injured.
Daniel L. Serrano, 24, of Alexandria, faces one felony count of malicious wounding and one felony count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, said state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
The shooting happened at 1:08 p.m. in the eastbound lanes in Fairfax County near the Prince William line.
"At this stage of the investigation, it appears the adult male driver of a black Honda sedan threw an object at a white Honda sedan while the two vehicles were traveling east on I-66," Geller said in a news release. Serrano, the driver of the white Honda, is accused of then firing several rounds at the black Honda. Both vehicles pulled over to the side of the interstate near the 50 mile marker.
Serrano remained at the scene and was taken into custody by state police without incident, Geller said. A firearm was recovered at the scene.
The adult male driver of the black Honda was struck by the gunfire and was transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. An adult female passenger was not injured in the shooting.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or any interactions between the two vehicles prior to the shooting on I-66 is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
(7) comments
Comforting to know that there are now shootouts happening on I-66. Take it somewhere private so that innocent folks aren’t hurt. If you’ve got road rage, learn to handle your anger.
On the radio I heard that the "other Honda" (as it is described in this article) was black. I guess the Virginia State Police were afraid to mention that one of the Hondas was black, but had no qualms about saying one was white.
Was educated patriot involved?
At 1:08PM? He was probably teleworking in his underwear waiting for that next position to open up so he can spend 15 minutes setting up an interview carefully selecting questions to find out if someone is republican. I would recommend not telling him you're from a small town when he asks where you are from, which is probably his first question.
Learn to land your jokes. Bet you laughed hysterically reading this to yourself, huh?
Swamp Thing may very well be right.
If you tell him you're from Boston you'll be a shoo-in.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.