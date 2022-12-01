Police say there is no threat to Unity Reed High School in Manassas after social media reports of a person with a gun in the parking lot this morning.
Officers now say there are no indications the person in question "was actually on campus."
Police continue to follow up on the initial social media reports and will remain at the school on Rixlew Lane this morning.
The school remains secure.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(4) comments
Just a 20 yr old Sophomore checking his school supplies most likely! Unity Reed, more unsafe than ever after the name change, but weez feels good abouts it!
It will be interesting to learn whether this was just another report by Karens/anti-gun ideologues about someone legally carrying a gun.
Around this time of year at my high school, there were plenty of guns on campus ... locked in vehicles by students who were or were planning to go deer hunting.
At Unity Reed? Call it a hunch, but I doubt there's many pickup trucks with racks in the back. I'm pro gun...but I don't think this is what we are talking in the this particular case.
Thank god guns are prohibited on school grounds. Typical gun nut that doesn't see the full picture and just cares about MUH GUNS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.