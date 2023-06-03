Interstate 95 has reopened near Springfield after it was shut down in both directions Saturday afternoon due to low-hanging power lines.
The northbound, southbound and Express Lanes were closed at the 167 mile marker near Newington for more than an hour.
Dominion Energy was on the scene to de-energize the lines, with plans to then cut them and remove them from the highway.
