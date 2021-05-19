The first Amazon Fresh in the D.C. area will open in the Franconia area later this month -- and it appears Amazon is preparing to open a second cashier-less grocery store in Lorton.
Fairfax County is processing a sprinkler system permit application submitted last week with the permit name “Amazon Fresh.” The listed address is the former Shoppers Food Warehouse space in the Lorton Marketplace shopping center.
Regency Centers Corp., a Jacksonville, Florida real estate firm, owns the old Shopper’s building where the new store would be quartered. Regency also owns the Festival at Manchester Lakes strip mall in Franconia where the other Amazon Fresh is opening May 27 – also a former Shoppers.
Amazon declined InsideNoVa's request for comment on the Lorton store.
The company says there are currently 12 Amazon Fresh stores nationwide, with a focus on convenience and low prices, including 15-cent bananas, 89-cent freshly baked bread and $4.97 rotisserie chickens, Amazon said in a news release.
“We look forward to serving the Franconia community and welcoming customers into our doors,” store manager Nadeem Sheikh said in a statement. “In addition to low prices, customers will find a broad selection of high-quality food and innovative shopping features. We’re also proud that this store has created hundreds of good jobs for the local community.”
Prime members will have access to free, same-day pickup from the store, which will also offer Amazon Dash Cart, which allows customers to skip the checkout line.
The 30,000-square-foot Franconia store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.