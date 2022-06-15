An Amber Alert issued in Fairfax County has been canceled after a 3-year-old girl abducted by her non-custodial mother was found safe in West Virginia, police said early Wednesday.
Fairfax County police say Amelia (Mimi) Kraus was taken from her home in the Fort Hunt area Tuesday just before 4:30 p.m. by Catherine Kraus, 35.
Fairfax police told WTOP News that Catherine Kraus is Amelia’s mother. Maryland State Police said that Kraus does not have custody of the girl.
Fairfax County police said Catherine Kraus is in custody and charges are pending, including a felony abduction warrant issued earlier in the day.
