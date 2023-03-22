Update, 8 a.m., Wednesday: The two girls have been found safe and their biological mother is in custody, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.
----------------------
Authorities are searching for two girls taken by their mother from their school in Stafford County on Tuesday afternoon.
Rosa Gregg had an active protective order, but picked up her daughters, both 6 years old, from Stafford Elementary School at 3:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said. School officials told the sheriff's office they did not know about the protective order.
The children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen on Courthouse Road in Stafford, Virginia State Police said in an Amber Alert issued late Tuesday.
Authorities are looking for Ragan Zion Crowder, Black female, black hair, brown eyes, 6 years old, 4 foot tall, weighing 50 pounds, and Riley Zala Crowder, Black female, black hair, brown eyes, 6 years old, 4 foot tall, weighing 42 pounds.
Both children were last seen wearing pink long sleeved t-shirts with yellow smiley faces, blue ripped jeans, Nike shoes with pink swoosh markings and soles, and black jackets with white fur on the hood.
Their biological mother is Rosa Lecretia Gregg, 32 years old, Black female, black hair with blond braids, brown eyes, 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, light blue shirt, dark green jacket, tan pants and black boots and glasses.
Gregg is wanted for two counts of parental abduction.
They are believed to be in a 2014 black Chevrolet Camaro with Virginia plates VCJ-5953.
There is reason to believe she is currently in Rocky Mount North Carolina, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone who sees the children or has any information is asked to call 911.
"Rosa Gregg had an active protective order, but picked up her daughters, both 6 years old, from Stafford Elementary School at 3:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said. School officials told the sheriff's office they did not know about the protective order."
If the school was completely unaware of the protective order, it is not their fault! That responsibility would have been with the parent or.legal guardian to make the school aware providing legal documentation.
On the flip side, no accountability on the administrative side of the school systems anymore. This is a huge issue, from the preventable situation of the 6 year old gun shooting fiasco with multiple and repeated red flags leading up to the minute of the shooting, from the unreported middle school ms-13 gang rape coverup (not covered on this outlet) in Fairfax county, sexual assaults in the bathrooms in Loudoun county, and now this? Oh FCPS also had the sex offender working as a guidance counselor.at the middle school as well.
It's official, school administration in select circumstances ,.especially as it relates to the safety of children, is failure in the Commonwealth, most specifically LCPS and FCPS.
School didn't know? If this is correct then someone screwed this one up poorly. If the school did know but screwed this up then someone in charge needs to be held responsible.
