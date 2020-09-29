The launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket originally set for tonight from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1, at 9:38 p.m., due to poor weather forecasts for the next few days.
The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout the mid-Atlantic region and possibly the East Coast of the United States.
This will be Northrop Grumman’s 14th commercial resupply services mission to deliver NASA science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.
The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will not be open for this launch.
If you're in the area, viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The beach at the Assateague Island National Seashore/Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will not be open during the launch.
From the D.C. area, the launch should be visible about 90 seconds after takeoff.
Live coverage of the mission countdown is scheduled to begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. on the Wallops Ustream site.
For more information about International Space Station, visit: http://www.nasa.gov/station.
Get more information about Northrop Grumman, its Antares rocket and the Cygnus cargo spacecraft at: http://www.nasa.gov/northropgrumman.
