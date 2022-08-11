An Arlington man has been arrested in the stabbing and burning death of a 40-year-old Falls Church woman in her apartment.
At 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, a neighbor called police after hearing a man and woman arguing in an adjacent apartment in the 2900 block of Willston Place. Officers arrived and saw smoke emanating from the apartment.
Inside, they found Silvia Vaca Abacay, 40, on fire and suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
First responders extinguished the fire, with one officer suffering smoke inhalation, and attempted to provide life-saving measures but Abacay died at the scene. She was known by family and friends “and all who loved her” as Kelly, Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said during a Thursday news conference.
“Detectives with the assistance of professional support staff conducted an investigative analysis of the apartment and identified a person of interest, Richard Montano, 47, of Arlington,” the release said. “Surveillance footage of Montano entering the home prior to the murder was found and distributed to officers and the community.”
Preliminarily, detectives believe Montano forced his way into the apartment, assaulted the victim and set her on fire. He fled the apartment and eventually returned to his home in Arlington, police said.
“The suspect knew the victim, this is not a stranger attack,” O’Caroll said. The two were friends who knew each other through “several occupants in the home.” There was no indication of a romantic relationship.
Fairfax detectives along with the Arlington County Police Department found Montano at a gas station near his home Wednesday afternoon and “arrested him without incident,” the release said.
He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder, burglary with intent to commit murder, and burning of an occupied dwelling. He was held on no bond.
