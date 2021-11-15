A 54-year-old Arlington man is wanted on charges of DUI-related involuntary manslaughter and operating without a driver's license in connection with a Nov. 6 crash in Montclair that killed a Dumfries man.
Investigators obtained warrants Thursday for John William Harris, 54, of the 700 block of N. Greenbrier Street in Arlington but attempts to located him have been unsuccessful, police said.
The wreck happened at 4:37 p.m. when a 2008 Kia Sportage traveling westbound on Route 234 attempted to turn right onto Country Club Drive, police said in a news release.
At the same time, a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac and a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado were stopped at a red traffic signal on Country Club Drive. As Harris, the driver of the Kia Sportage, negotiated the right turn, the vehicle continued through the center median of Country Club Drive and collided with the Ford Explorer Sport Trac, police said in a news release said. The impact from the collision pushed the Ford Explorer Sport Trac into the Chevrolet Silverado.
The driver of the Ford Explorer Sport Trac was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. He was identified as Dennis Alan Davidson, 54, of Dumfries.
The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, a 46-year-old Stafford man, suffered minor injuries and was also taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.
The investigation revealed Harris had a blood alcohol content level above the legal limit on the day of the crash, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Investigators also located alcohol in the vehicle and further determined Harris was driving on a revoked license, Perok said.
Harris was seriously injured in the crash but was later released from the hospital.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
