Prince William County police say an armed man detained outside Rippon Middle School this morning was involved in a domestic dispute nearby.
"There is no active threat at this time," police said on social media. "Situation appears to have stemmed from a domestic incident on nearby Georgia Rd. No connection to the school; however suspect was detained on school property."
Rippon staff alerted the school resource officer about a gunshot hear outside the school this morning. The SRO then encountered "the armed individual on school property and detained him without incident," police said on Twitter.
No injuries were reported.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
