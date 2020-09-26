The annual Arsenal of Democracy WWII aircraft flyover that was scheduled for Friday and then postponed until Saturday has now been canceled due to the cloudy weather and rain in the Washington area.
A post Saturday morning on the event's Facebook page said the organization's authority to fly through the restricted airspace over downtown Washington expires Saturday so the flyover cannot be rescheduled.
The Arsenal of Democracy: World War II Victory Capitol Flyover would have featured 19 historically sequenced formations representing the war's major battles and ending with Missing Man formation. The event was designed to honor the heroes who fought in the war and those on the home front who produced the tanks, ships, and aircraft that enabled the United States and its Allies to achieve victory.
Flights were scheduled to begin from the Culpeper Regional Airport, Leesburg Executive Airport and Manassas Regional Airport. The aircraft were going to proceed to a holding point about 10 miles west of Leesburg where they would have begun the flight down the Potomac River toward Washington.
Airplanes scheduled to be featured in the flyover included the P-40 Warhawk, P-39 Airacobra, P-51 Mustang, F4U Corsair, B-25 Mitchell, B-17 Flying Fortress and B-29 Superfortress.
For more information, visit the Arsenal of Democracy Flyover website at ww2flyover.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.