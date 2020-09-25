The annual Arsenal of Democracy WWII aircraft flyover scheduled for today has been postponed until tomorrow due to weather.
The Arsenal of Democracy: World War II Victory Capitol Flyover will feature 19 historically sequenced formations representing the war's major battles and ending with Missing Man formation. The event will honor the heroes who fought in the war and those on the home front who produced the tanks, ships, and aircraft that enabled the United States and its Allies to achieve victory.
The Arsenal of Democracy aircraft will begin their flights from the Culpeper Regional Airport, Leesburg Executive Airport and Manassas Regional Airport before the flyover officially begins at 11:30 a.m.
The aircraft will then proceed to a holding point about 10 miles west of Leesburg where they will begin the flight down the Potomac River towards D.C.. As they approach the Lincoln Memorial at approximately 11:30 a.m., they will turn east and proceed down Independence Avenue. At the completion of the flyover of the WWII Memorial, the aircraft will turn south and begin their flight down the Potomac River and back to their original airports.
With roughly 90 seconds between formations, the flyover will conclude by 1 p.m.
Airplanes featured in the flyover include the P-40 Warhawk, P-39 Airacobra, P-51 Mustang, F4U Corsair, B-25 Mitchell, B-17 Flying Fortress and B-29 Superfortress.
For more information, pvisit the Arsenal of Democracy Flyover website at ww2flyover.org.
