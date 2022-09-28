McLean Project for the Arts is canceling the 2022 MPAartfest, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2 in McLean Central Park, due to predicted rainfall associated with Hurricane Ian.
The decision was made in conjunction with the Fairfax County Park Authority and local weather experts, in anticipation of the 2-3 inches of rain projected to inundate the area this weekend, organizers said in a release.
"MPA is actively investigating alternative fall art event options, with additional information to follow," the release said.
In its 16th year, MPAartfest has been recognized by Sunshine Artist Magazine as one of the Top 100 Fine Art and Design Shows in the country.
MPAartfest 2022 is presented by the McLean Project for the Arts, with the help of lead community sponsor, McLean Community Center, and through partnership with Fairfax County Park Authority.
In addition to MPAartfest, McLean Project for the Arts, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, provides art exhibitions showcasing the work of established and emerging artists, educational programs, art classes, summer art camps and other programs.
