The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the state medical examiner's office have ruled the Thursday evening death of an Ashburn woman a homicide.
The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Deputies were called to a home in the 23200 block of Connie Marie Terrace shortly before 8:30 p.m., after a family member found the woman unresponsive inside the house.
In a news release, the sheriff's office said the victim was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center where she died from her injuries. The sheriff's office did not say how Goode died or if there is a suspect in the case.
Residents in the area can expect a continued law enforcement presence as the investigation continues.
