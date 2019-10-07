The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Stafford County woman after her body was found early Sunday morning along the roadside in the northern end of the county.
A resident found the remains of Ashley Nicole Childs, 28, about 5:50 a.m. in the ditch line on Whispering Pines Lane in the area of Shelton Shop Road.
The sheriff's office says there were no obvious signs of trauma. The cause of death is still under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Massine at 540-658-4400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.