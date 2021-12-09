The Stafford County Sheriff's Office increased presence at Stafford High School on Thursday after three threats the day before left parents and students worried about safety.
"These incidents have been investigated by deputies and there are no credible threats at the school," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
It started about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when a parent contacted the school to report they heard a student brought a gun to school to exact revenge from a fight last week. The student alleged to have the gun was immediately located and an investigation was instigated. There was no need for a lockdown at that time, the release said.
While deputies continued investigating this complaint and interviewing witnesses, an administrator told a deputy just before 1 p.m. there was a report of two students discussing a school shooting on a school bus, the sheriff's office said.
Those students were immediately identified and interviewed.
"Again, there was no need for a lockdown and the threat was not credible," the sheriff's office said.
Just after 1 p.m. a new complaint was made that there was a student with a gun in the gym. This prompted a lockdown of the building and additional deputies responded to the school, the release said.
The student was quickly located and searched with negative results. The gym and locker room were also searched with negative results.
As a precaution Stafford Sheriff’s Office K-9’s, along with K-9’s from Virginia State Police and Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office searched the school Wednesday night, the release said.
No firearms were located. There are no arrests in any of these incidents.
"The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office continues to work closely with Stafford County Public Schools to ensure the safety of students and staff," the release said.
In comments on the sheriff's office Facebook page, some parents said they were concerned about sending their students to school this morning, particularly after a Nov. 30 school shooting in Oxford, Michigan that left four students dead.
"I was at the school waiting for my daughter to come out, when kids and staff started screaming and running out of the school," one parent wrote. "I am not sending her back to school tomorrow. I don’t think it’s safe."
"Not a credible threat for today ... but what about tomorrow and the next day?" wrote another.
