Democrat Hala Ayala of Prince William County and Republican Winsome Sears were locked in a tight race to become Virginia's first woman lieutenant governor late Tuesday.
With 99% of the state's 2,855 precincts reporting and 85% of the early votes counted as of 11:45 p.m., Sears led Ayala by 51.2% to 48.8%, or about 72,000 votes. Over 170,000 early votes remained to be reported, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
The winner will not only supplant Mary Sue Terry (attorney general from 1986-1994) as the highest elected woman in state history, but she will also become the first minority woman elected to statewide office. Sears is Black, while Ayala is Afro-Latina.
Virginia's lieutenant governor is first in line of succession to the governor and serves as the president of the state Senate, presiding over sessions and casting the deciding vote in the case of a tie. That power has been frequently used in the past several years as Democrats hold just a two-seat majority through 2024.
Unlike the state’s top office, lieutenant governors can serve consecutive four-year terms. However, current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax didn’t seek re-election but instead unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for governor.
Although the race typically draws less attention than others, it has recently been used as a stepping stone to the governorship, with nine lieutenant governors later being elected to the top office in the state. The winner of Tuesday's race is likely to be an early favorite for her party's nod to run for governor in 2025.
Only three Republicans have held the post since 1886, the most recent being Bill Bolling from 2006 to 2014.
Ayala was elected to the House of Delegates from the Woodbridge-based 51st District in 2017 and re-elected in 2019. She is vice chair of the House Finance, Labor and Commerce and Communications, Technology and Innovation committees.
Sears served one term in the House of Delegates after surprisingly ousting 20-year incumbent Del. Billy Robinson in the 90th District, which covers the Norfolk area, in 2001.
She unsuccessfully challenged longtime U.S. Rep. Robert Scott for his congressional seat in 2004. Sears also ran a write-in campaign as an alternative to former Prince William Board Chair Corey Stewart in the 2018 U.S. Senate election.
If Ayala wins, she would be just the second person from Prince William elected to statewide office. William Grayson, who was born in what is now the Woodbridge area, was elected as one of Virginia’s first two U.S. senators in 1789, according to the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association of the Union. Grayson died a year later, the first sitting member of Congress to die in office.
Ayala was far ahead in fund-raising with more than $6.4 million in contributions through Oct. 21. Sears reported $2.5 million through the same period, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Ayala has supported continued funding and expansion of Medicaid. She advocates for investment in workforce training, 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave and increases to the state’s minimum wage.
Ayala’s campaign website calls for increased investment in public transportation and infrastructure, expanded broadband access and transitioning the state to solar and wind power. Ayala also supports women's right to an abortion and expanded access to birth control and contraception.
Sears, a businesswoman from Winchester, supports the state’s designation as a right-to-work state, which means membership in a union cannot be a condition of employment.
She has called for eliminating the state sales tax on food, providing a tax rebate of $600 for joint filers and $300 for individuals and requiring voter approval of local property tax increases. She supports investment in entrepreneurship for Black Virginians and a large investment in historically Black colleges and universities.
Sears also supports a pay raise for law enforcement, eliminating all taxes on the first $40,000 of military veteran retirement pay and expanding veterans care centers throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.