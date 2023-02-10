Police are investigating a Thursday morning bank robbery outside Dumfries.
The robber walked in to the Truist Bank at 16541 River Ridge Blvd. at 10:07 a.m., passed a note and took money.
No weapon seen and no injuries reported, police said.
The robber was black, about 40 years old, 5 feet 10 to 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He wore a gray, long-sleeved shirt, red undershirt, black pants, white shoes, black face mask, white construction helmet and blue gloves.
The case is Prince William County's second bank robbery in the Dumfries area within five days. On Feb. 3, a man matching a similar description robbed the TD Bank at 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County police tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
(2) comments
Just another great Democrat day in PWC. You get what you voted for.
You do realize bank robberies were occurring in PWC many years before the politics flopped from red to blue? Or are you just being obtuse? And this coming from a conservative.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.