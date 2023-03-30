Fairfax County police announced just after midnight on Thursday that they had taken the woman who barricaded herself while armed in her car on Route 1 in Alexandria, Virginia, into custody.
Police said earlier on Wednesday night that they remained on the scene along Route 1, negotiating to get the armed woman to come out.
It has been almost three days — just about 36 hours — since the incident blocked traffic on the busy Richmond Highway between Lockheed Boulevard and Boswell Avenue, with police asking drivers to avoid the area.
The unnamed woman, who was armed with a handgun, feared going to jail on the charges she faces for abducting her 25-year-old girlfriend, sources told WTOP.
Laurel Police reported her girlfriend missing on Friday, March 24, and then notified the public she was located in Fairfax County unharmed on Tuesday. That’s when Fairfax County police said they found the missing woman, and she told them the name of the woman who had abducted her, and that she was driving a black Jeep Cherokee and was suicidal.
After a short pursuit, the woman stopped the black Jeep Cherokee on a service road beside Richmond Highway.
Unsure if she is a danger to herself, or what would happen given that the woman was armed, police said they blocked off the road to protect the public’s safety.
Fairfax County police said in a tweet early Wednesday morning that “this closure will impact rush hour traffic,” and drivers should avoid the area. Alternative routes include Interstate 95, the George Washington Parkway, and Virginia Route 611. The road will be reopened soon.
Crisis negotiators have played recorded messages from loved ones to the woman in the SUV, saying “they loved her no matter what” and to please cooperate with officers. It’s unclear at this time what else she had in the vehicle, and whether she had food and water.
Fairfax County police said that its Crisis Negotiations Team and clinicians continued “to work towards a peaceful resolution.”
(7) comments
The culture of violence continues
The LGBTQ+ folks do seem to be committing more than their share of violence in recent years. What do you have planned for this weekend's Trans Day of Vengeance? Try not to kill anyone.
Please realize that there are hundreds of thousands in the LGBTQ+ community that are anti-groomer and anti-gender-reassignment/hormone therapy/surgery before the age of 18. And rightfully so.
What happened in Nashville isn't an LGBTQ+ problem.
The LGBTQ people have to go on a genocidal killing spree to match the numbers of cisgendered people.
Maybe...just maybe...stop with the hateful rhetoric.
As long as there is easy access to firearms, there will be more instances like the past week, month, years....
At least the robot was able to deliver to her cigarettes to calm her nerves.
Yt privilege
I think female LGBTQ privilege trumps "Yt privilege" though.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.