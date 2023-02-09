Bed Bath and Beyond announced another round of store closures this week, including two more Northern Virginia stores for a total of five.
The announcements come six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase.
Closures this round include the stores at 24670 Dulles Landing Drive in Dulles; 12100 Fairfax Towne Center in Fairfax; 6642 Loisdale Road in Springfield; 7690 Richmond Highway in Alexandria and 45575 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Dulles.
"The company warned in a regulatory filing that it received a notice of default from its lender, JPMorgan Chase," CNN reports. "The company said that 'at this time, the company does not have sufficient resources to repay the amounts under the credit facilities and this will lead the company to consider all strategic alternatives, including restructuring its debt under the US Bankruptcy Code.'”
Bed Bath and Beyond peaked in 2017 with more than 1,500 stores across the country.
Regionally, the company is also closing stores in Winchester, Williamsburg, Hampton Roads, Roanoke, Harrisonburg and Ocean City, Maryland.
The preverbal Democrat nutjob spouts the DNC scripted conspiracy. canard. Nutjob loyally spouts the Democrat-CNN narrative. The idiot thinks it's postings are relevant. Not.
I hope you get the help you need soon
I guess those 20% coupons just couldn't get the job done.
I guess they shouldn't have dumped My Pillow to virtue signal how woke they are. Go woke, go broke.
So by that logic, Walmart is going out of business as well?
Maybe Mike Lindell should have stayed away from politics and not promoted conspiracy theories not grounded in reality or legal basis.
Like the laptop conspiracy
More like the lawsuit that Mr Lindell is involved in where he peddled conspiracy theories and presented them as fact. It won't hold up in court.
Walmart has seen its growth stymied by its leftwing politics. It completely stopped in early 2021 when it went nut job lefty. But Walmart, which dominates retail in small US cities is also owned by millions of normal citizens who are letting their board know their feelings. Walmart was much more careful about mixing politics with business in 2022. You might know that if you owned WMT.
I can't believe you are simping for the My Pillow Guy.
Watch out, you might hurt your back bending over so far to make that connection.
Really? Add that to the other left-wing nut job actions by the company and he has a point. We purposely no longer shop there.
Are you just learning about the free market and accountability?
It’s more likely people are opting to shop online lol. But keep being miserable and turning every single thing into something political
