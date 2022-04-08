Prince William County police say they located no evidence of any explosive device after Bull Run Middle School in Gainesville was evacuated Friday morning when a teacher found a bomb-threat note posted on a door.
Police responded to the call at 6308 Catharpin Road about 8:35 a.m. The school was evacuated and a search conducted, with police clearing the building about 11 a.m.
Students returned to class shortly after and police will maintain presence at the school through the day.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 703-792-6500.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
