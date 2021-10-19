Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland, who represents the Gainesville district, said a 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being struck by a car on Route 15 in Haymarket this afternoon.
The northbound lanes of James Madison Highway remain shut down at Lightner Road as the investigation continues.
The accident happened at the Dominion Valley intersection near Battlefield High School about 12:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to UVA Haymarket Medical Center where he was on life support, Candland said at the Prince William County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Prince William police Master Officer Renee Carr said the investigation is still active and police will provide updates "as soon as we can."
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.