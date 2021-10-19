A 13-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car Tuesday afternoon on Route 15 in Haymarket, police say.
The northbound lanes of James Madison Highway reopened about 4 p.m. after being shut down at Lightner Road.
The accident happened at the Dominion Valley intersection near Battlefield High School about 12:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to UVA Haymarket Medical Center where he had been on life support, said Prince William County Gainesville District Supervisor Pete Candland.
Police have not released any further details and the investigation continues.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.