Police have arrested a 15-year-old Triangle boy in connection with Tuesday's shooting that wounded a 9-year-old girl playing outside with friends.
News of the arrest came hours after police announced $10,000 in rewards from the department and ATF for information leading to the suspects.
Detectives identified one of the suspects and located him in the Woodbridge area earlier Thursday. He was arrested without incident, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Car.
The 15-year-old is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in commission of felony, possession of firearm by a juvenile, Carr said. He was not identified because he is a juvenile.
The 9-year-old girl wounded in the shooting remains hospitalized in critical condition, Carr said.
The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in the Rippon area, where officers found the victim and rendered first aid until medics arrived.
The girl was shot when four young men were walking on Gatehouse Terrace and one of them fired multiple shots towards a silver sedan that was driving by, Carr said.
The rounds struck the sedan and struck the unintended victim, who was playing with her friends on the opposite side of the street. The rounds also struck a vehicle traveling along the street and the front door of a home, Carr said.
The suspects were described as teenaged black males wearing dark clothing.
The boy's arrest is the second arrest in the past week involving a 15-year-old shooting suspect in Prince William County.
On May 19, detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a May 15 double murder at a Woodbridge apartment complex.
(31) comments
Stop being so damned insensitive! This is an innocent child fighting for her life and all you can do is hurl political insults. Shame on all of you....where is YOUR compassion for the girl?
democrats
These black youth are just perpetuating stereotypes not helping the black community. Parents do better. Some white kid will use these random crimes by black youth as justification to do bad stuff, Buffalo a prime example.
Being that Virginia is a "RED State", it's the uneducated trash making Woodbridge live up to it's reputation as "HOODBRIDGE!!"
Trump's poorly educated folks. They are all races.
And the culture of violence continues....
"The gunmen were described as teenaged black males wearing dark clothing.".
Liberal cities across this country are a war zone because of failed democratic policies allowing lax bail laws and politically correct actions. It's got to stop. People need to stand up and vote out these fool democrats who support this.
I guess you’ve been hibernating when the incel gunman walked into a Texas school killing several young children and two adults. Recently, Texas republicans made it possible for virtually ANYBODY in Texas to access firearms, bypassing background checks. Republicans ARE so deep in the NRA’s pockets that they ignore protecting children.
LOL..take off the tin foil MSDNC hat. He purchased those firearms legally. You can't stop psychopaths with your little 'laws' & gun control. Only a moron would believe "gun control" is the answer to these lost satanic souls.
I'm a 2A owner myself. I don't agree with ALL aspects of gun control but an extensive vetting process to clear anybody purchasing firearms is NEEDED. Any person with HALF a brain will even tell you allowing NO background checks for firearm purchases is MOVING BACKWARDS; especially for "satanic children" fueled by the same political rhetoric you spew. 23 years since Columbine and all these politicians have to say is a moment of silence instead of focusing on an extreme vetting system, mental evaluation for 2A owners. Telling the country to pray for victims isn't going to cut it anymore
It's morons like you George who don't give a dam and believe gun control can work.
CarWash - It's now been reported that the shooter in Texas didn't have an arrest or mental health record. A background check would have done nothing to prevent what happened in Uvalde. Locked doors, higher fence and an armed guard might have though.
Red Flag might have stopped a room full of 9 year olds from being slaughtered.
This is what happens when you have all of the ghetto garbage move down to Woodbridge from Maryland. You can think the local Democrats for providing government welfare and section 8 to attract them there.
^^ Exactly This ^^
Quit lying Chris. You are just speculating and can't think for yourself.
“The shooting came hours after 21 people were killed, including 19 children, in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas.” Let’s be clear. This shooting has nothing to do with a very troubled young man committing intentional mass murder. This smacks of selfish thugs participating in gang activity without a card for anyone but themselves. Let’s hope this little girl survives and grows to have a fulfilling life like we want for all of our children.
Kabul is safer than Woodbridge.
Woodbridge has want to be gangsters. They want it to be like PG County and DC.
Well how come you don't move there?
Racist rePUNKlicans!
What can you say? Yet another example of the culture of violence in Republican-led states where guns are plentiful and people will eventually die for no reason.
I don't see statewide violence like this. Just in Woodbridge and Manassas, with local democrats.
You don't get out of your mothers basement enough I see. What about Richmond and other cities? You are selective with your racist comments with no proof of anything.
Do you ever get tired of claiming racism? Lame victim mentality. I would hate to live life like that.
Blaming violence on a political affiliation is what a child does.
Lol republican as in a few months ago. Democrats have become so bad that they are starting to vote republican. ALL of the high crime and shootings come from high democrat areas like Baltimore, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, and so on. And Woodbridge is one of them. Virginia is a wonderful state, and the only areas that have these issues are areas such as Woodbridge and Alexandria that get the clowns moving in from Maryland and commenting the same crimes that they commit up there.
Not so. Several incidents occurred when dems had a president....ck history.
Woodbridge, the new Gotham City. The old D.C police chief brought his bad luck down here
That's right, a new Gotham City.
All we need now are our Commanders to save us from all of this!
