The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory for most of Northern Virginia as a powerful storm system is set to bring high winds, frigid temperatures and snow tomorrow.
The NWS Sterling forecast office says "brief near-blizzard conditions are possible between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The winter weather advisory is in effect tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Fauquier and Loudoun counties. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected, along with northwest winds gusting 45 to 55 mph, the weather service said.
Rain will change to snow between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday morning with the steadiest snow through midday.
The weather service has also issued a wind advisory for the same areas from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday.
Frequent gusts up to 55 mph are expected over a long duration, which may lead to downed trees and localized power outages. A few gusts of 60 mph are possible.
Wind chills will drop into the single digits for the entire D.C. area, the weather service said.
As for snow, any Steady snowfall should come to an end during the mid-late afternoon from west to east.
The greatest now totals will be across northwestern portions of the forecast area with potential decreasing further southeast. But most of the D.C. area will likely see at least some snow, the weather service said.
There will also be potential for severe thunderstorms along and east of Interstate 95 depending on the track of the low, with areas to the southeast of D.C. seeing the greatest chance for damaging winds.
