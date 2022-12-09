The car involved in a fatal hit-and-run in a work zone on Interstate 66 on Thursday was later found abandoned in a Fairfax County parking garage, state police say. The driver still hasn't been identified.
Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, a Honda Accord and Ford Taurus collided in the eastbound lanes of I-66 near Exit 60. The driver of the Taurus fled the scene on foot. Troopers are investigating that crash and working to locate the driver, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release.
The driver of the Honda Accord suffered minor injuries and was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital.
The crash occurred in an active highway work zone and was witnessed by one of the workers. The worker reported to his supervisor that he was going to check on the drivers, exited his work vehicle and ran over to the crash scene, Geller said.
While checking on the driver of the Honda, a maroon vehicle came through the work zone at a high rate of speed and struck the worker, Geller said. The vehicle then fled the scene.
The worker, Jonathan W. Franzell, 32, of Culpeper, did not survive his injuries and died at the scene.
A tip called in late Thursday led state police to locating the car involved, a Chevrolet Malibu, in a public parking garage in Fairfax County.
"The Malibu has been seized as evidence and is being processed," Geller said. "The temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to the vehicle."
The investigation into identifying and locating the driver of the Malibu is ongoing.
Anyone who may have seen the crash or has any information the Malibu driver is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Very sad loss of life for a citizen trying to help others, cut down in the prime of life by some lowlife who decides to flee the scene. I hope they find the hit and run driver and throw the book at him.
These construction zones seem like they have been there forever, and every time I drive through here I notice more than a few drivers completely ignoring the speed restrictions. Now, a still young man in the prime of his life is dead. I suspect this driver will be found and hopefully held to account for taking a life. I rarely see speed enforced here. That needs to change.
The area has been a confusing mess, particularly in the rain, where painted lines became all but invisible. I'm surprised there have not been more accidents in this long running construction zone.
I've lived here for almost 50 years, and regional 66 has been under construction since 1982 when the section inside the beltway opened.
Every time and I mean every time the police try and take enforcement actions in cases like these (const zones) it slows traffic down even more and people moan and groan to their elected officials who in turn criticize the police. They cannot win for losing.
