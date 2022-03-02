Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a fatal fire Saturday night in Lorton.
Charles Ngeh, 59, died after the 11 p.m. blaze in the 9100 block of Aspenpark Court, Fairfax County fire and rescue said. A second resident suffered minor injuries.
The fire originated in a bedroom, but a cause remains under investigation. The case is Fairfax County's first fatal fire on 2022.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
