Fairfax County police say the case of a man and woman found dead at a Centreville home on Sunday morning appears to be murder-suicide.
Officers were called to the 14000 block of Black Horse Court in the Newgate community for a shooting that occurred just before 10 a.m., police said in a news release.
There they found 45-year-old Esmeralda Renderos outside the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Inside the home, officers located 37-year-old Henry Cardona, also suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Preliminarily, detectives believe Cardona shot Renderos as she arrived to the home before shooting himself, police said. Renderos and Cardona were married but believed to be separated.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting autopsies to confirm manner and cause of death.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure the family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
This is the 12th homicide year-to-date in Fairfax County.
The case follows two apparent murder-suicide cases in the last three days across the region. On Saturday morning, a man and woman in Stafford County were found dead in a home in the southern part of the county. And on Friday, an 80-year-old man shot and killed his 76-year-old wife at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, authorities say. The woman was a patient at the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.