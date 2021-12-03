Fire investigators determined an electrical fire sparked by a charging cable caused Thursday evening's fire that injured nine residents of a Herndon apartment building.
Fire crews were called to the 800 block of Park Avenue in Herndon just before 6 p.m. and while en route, were advised that residents were jumping out of third-floor windows to escape the fire, which started in a second-floor apartment.
Based on that information, a second alarm was immediately requested, Fairfax County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Units arrived on the scene of a three-story, garden style apartment with fire showing on the second floor and the stairwell filled with smoke. Crews immediately began to assist residents from the building and work to extinguish the fire.
Prior to arrival occupants of one apartment, a mother and three young children, self-evacuated by tying sheets together and climbing down the improvised rope to safety, the release said.
One crew rescued three residents via ladder. Nine residents were taken to the hospital, with two residents suffering life-threatening injuries. There were no firefighter injuries reported.
There were four occupants present in the apartment of origin at the time of the fire. Upon discovering the fire, they self-evacuated. Another resident in the building observed smoke coming from the apartment and called 9-1-1, the release said.
There were no working smoke alarms in the apartment where the fire started.
Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in the bedroom of an apartment. The cause of the fire was an electrical event involving a charging cable.
Eleven apartments were determined to be uninhabitable, and 44 residents were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross was on scene assisting the displaced resident. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $287,500.
