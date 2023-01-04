A child was killed and four others wounded Wednesday morning in what police believe was a domestic-related mass shooting in Dumfries.
Deputy Police Chief Jarad Phelps said the victim who died was a "very young individual," but did not release the person's age or other details. He said the victim was not an infant, but was a child.
A person of interest is in custody in the case but police have not released any details about them.
Police were called to the 17900 block of Milroy Drive in the Williamstown neighborhood at 10:51 a.m. for a shooting and arrived to a female outside the house suffering gunshot wounds.
In the townhouse, officers located four other victims with gunshot wounds. Phelps did not know the conditions of the four surviving victims, but said all of their injuries were serious.
Phelps said the case appears to be domestic in nature, "but that's information we still need to work out." He said detectives are still trying to work out the relationships of those involved.
"I want to take time to tell everyone, neighbors especially, if anyone has any information please reach out to us," Phelps said.
He called the scene was "very traumatic" and thanked first responders for their life-saving efforts.
"Keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," Phelps said. "We're going to do anything we can to bring this person to justice."
The case is Prince William County's first murder of 2023.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates on this breaking story.
(5) comments
And the usual gang of soulless ghouls shows up to pick over the tragedy.
PWC is quickly becoming what Democrats love...high crime, high taxes, dependency and cowardness. Just wait for the anti-gun tweets and dems taking advantage of a sad situation.
dude, grow up. This has nothing to do with being a democrat or republican. And each side could talk smack all day long about the reasons why this happened. You belittle the incident and excuse the violence when you blame it on just politics.
Does anybody in Dumfries know how to solve a dispute without killing someone?
Ridiculous. The year just started. PWC get it together.
