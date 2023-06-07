Parts of Northern Virginia and the D.C. area are now under a Code Red air-quality alert due to smoke circulating from Canadian wildfires.
The air is unhealthy for people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens. Avoid outdoor activities wherever possible.
Smoke was heavy through the D.C. region on Wednesday morning, with poor air quality conditions expected to continue through Friday.
More than 150 forest fires were burning in the Northern Quebec province on Tuesday, "including more than 110 deemed out of control," the Associated Press reported.
(5) comments
Sadly this will be here for a few days. Check out this Canadian website for the projections;
https://firesmoke.ca/forecasts/current/
It's not that bad....
Other countries air quality is far worse daily for months at a time.
This is actually where an n95 would be "useful" if needed.
Ironically I was just in Sprouts in Manassas and about 45% of the people were in fact wearing mask.
I had to travel to swamp land today and it seems pretty bad up here. Then again I have never lived in California or a 3rd world country...yet... so I have nothing to compare it to.
Leave it up to the feckless Biden administration and the fascist national socialists at the EPA to get us to a point where we need to check the firesmoke forecast in the morning now. Canada is just America's hat anyway. Is the media going to start questioning Biden on how to fix this yet? Jared and Nolans AC can only filter so much.
