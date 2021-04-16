Woodbridge High School is currently dealing with a small outbreak of COVID-19 related to athletics programs, school officials said.
The Virginia Department of Health’s outbreak dashboard shows the state agency was first notified of the outbreak on April 7.
"This 'outbreak' is related to positive COVID-19 cases involving athletics from the past few weeks and previously communicated to our community," Principal Heather Abney said in a message to families Friday "Keep in mind that all individuals involved are currently in isolation or quarantine. ... We have been working hard to ensure we adhere to the mitigation guidelines outlined by the VDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."
According to the Prince William County School health trends site, there have been eight reported cases related to the school this month.
Only two, however, were individuals who’d had close contacts at the school (the most recent being reported on April 9).
The rest of the cases either didn’t have close contacts or were at school virtually only. According to the same schools website, there have been 30 other cases with close school contacts throughout the division this month.
