A coyote suspected of biting three people at Lake Accotink Park in Springfield Saturday attacked a police officer and was shot on Sunday.
Police were searching for the coyote in the 7900 block of Carrleigh Parkway when it bit an officer, Fairfax County police said on Twitter. The officer discharged his firearm to stop the attack. The coyote was found dead nearby.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The coyote had been spotted Sunday morning in the area of Carrleigh Parkway in Springfield headed into the park, police said, after biting three people Saturday.
The three adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police say if you see an abnormally aggressive coyote, get to safe place and call 911.
Thankyou for posting the location where it was last seen! Important to know
