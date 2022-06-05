Lake Accotink Park in Springfield remained closed Sunday after three people were bitten by a coyote there on Saturday morning.
The coyote was spotted Sunday in the area of Carrleigh Parkway in Springfield headed into the park, Fairfax County police said on Twitter. The animal has not been captured.
The three adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
If you see an abnormally aggressive coyote, get to safe place and call 911.
Thankyou for posting the location where it was last seen! Important to know
