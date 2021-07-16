All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are open near Springfield after a driver in a stolen car fleeing state police slammed into a tanker truck in Newington Friday morning.
The 95 Express Lanes reversed to southbound early following the wreck near mile marker 167 near Fairfax County Parkway.
State police say the incident began just before 8 a.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a Nissan stolen out of Maryland traveling west on Interstate 495 headed towards southbound I-95 (Exit 170C). The Nissan refused to stop and sped away and a pursuit was initiated, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
(1) comment
VDOT cant handle ANY traffic problems very well at all,,,they should have closed express way sooner n let south bound get moving faster than they did,,unreal !!
