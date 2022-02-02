A crash involving a firetruck and a FedEx van has closed the southbound lanes of Prince William Parkway near Balls Ford Road.
Fire crews were on the scene of a vehicle fire just after 10 a.m. when the FedEx van struck the firetruck, trapping the delivery driver in the van, Prince William Professional Firefighters said in a Facebook post. No firefighters were injured.
The FedEx driver was extricated and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.
As of 11:45 a.m., the parkway remains closed between Balls Ford Road and the entrance to Interstate 66. Traffic backups were reported to be about one mile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.