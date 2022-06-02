A Washington, D.C., man has been charged in connection with the May 15 shooting death of a 52-year-old Triangle man.
On May 26, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Devlon Stephen Crew-Hamilton, 31, in D.C., Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
The joint investigation with Town of Dumfries Police Department revealed that Crew-Hamilton and the victim, Miles Tracey Hall of Triangle, knew one another and were involved in an altercation that escalated to the shooting about 9:12 p.m. in the 3600 block of Tavern Way in Triangle. The suspect then ran from the scene.
After detectives identified him as a suspect, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located Crews-Hamilton in D.C. He is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in commission of felony, Carr said.
Bloodbath continues in east PWC.
Great, yet another gun related culture of violence episode in Republican-led states. Never ending…..
Unfortunately, gun violence will occur regardless of the political party in charge. #55
Rest in peace to that 52 year old man. Let's stop the violence Prince William County.
