Police say a Dale City homeowner who shot a would-be intruder earlier this month did so in self defense and no charges will be filed.
Police were called to the 4300 block of Glendale Road about 9:55 p.m., July 6, where they found a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided immediate first aid until rescue workers arrived.
The investigation revealed the homeowner heard a loud noise at the front door, and then heard someone trying to open a living room window, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
At that point, the homeowner went outside and encountered a stranger on the porch. Shots were then fired by the homeowner and the man was struck, Carr said.
The homeowner immediately contacted 911. The intruder was flown by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, Carr said.
Police have not released any further details not the case.
There have been two cases this month in which victims in Dale City shot their would-be attackers. On Thursday, a 44-year-old woman shot and fatally wounded an armed attacker outside her home in Dale City. Prince William County prosecutors have ruled the incident a justified homicide and say the victim acted in self defense.
Officers were called to the 4100 block of Hoffman Drive at 12:25 a.m., where a 44-year-old woman reported she was leaving her house when she saw an unknown, masked man approaching her from the side of the home.
The victim, who was also armed at the time, shot the individual as he approached the front door of her home, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
If the reporting is accurate I'll just say....Most excellent.
Why do I feel there’s more to this story than meets the eye? If it did go down this way, though, I’d say good job!
I was thinking the same thing.
