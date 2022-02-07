An 83-year-old Dale City man died Sunday after being hospitalized with critical injuries since a Feb. 1 fire at his home.
Prince William fire and rescue identified the victim as Mohammad Bashir Kahn, who firefighters rescued from the burning single-family house in the 4000 block of Montega Drive. An official cause of death has not been determined.
Fire crews arrived at the home at 11:24 a.m. to find heavy fire and smoke conditions. Based on the extent of the fire and the trapped victim a second alarm was requested, the department said in a news release.
A quick-fire attack was initiated with firefighters finding the injured man, removing him from the house and administering life-saving care.
Kahn, who was the only person home at the time, was flown by helicopter to a regional burn center with life-threatening injuries.
The fire displaced a total of six adults and one child.
The Prince William Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was electrical and accidental in nature.
