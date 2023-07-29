Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man in Montclair as possibly related to severe storms that moved through Saturday evening.
High winds caused a tree to fall on a home in the 15300 block of Holly Hill Drive, but police Saturday night said the cause of death is not yet confirmed.
The intense storms struck after 5 p.m. with hurricane-force wind gusts recorded in D.C., Alexandria and southern Maryland.
Utitilities reported nearly 90,000 customers without power after the storms. Dominion Energy accounted for about 80,000 of those, with the highest number of outages in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties.
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reported almost 8,000 without power, almost all of those in Prince William County.
On social media, residents in Manassas, Woodbridge, Fairfax and Alexandria reported severe winds and trees and branches down, with some reporting damage to houses and cars.
Fairfax County police reported pulling five people to safety Saturday evening on Belmont Bay in Woodbridge after their boat capsized in the storms. Montgomery County fire and rescue in Maryland rescued 13 boaters on the Potomac River during the storms, WTOP News reported.
The National Weather Service Washington-Baltimore forecast office reported 84 mph wind gusts in Alexandria, D.C. and Oxon Hill, Md., with 60-70 mph across much of the area. Category 1 hurricanes have wind speeds of 74-94 mph.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.