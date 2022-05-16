The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says no foul play is suspected in the death of a 33-year-old Sterling woman reported missing Saturday and later found dead.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Kelley Muscara in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. In a news release, the sheriff's office said her death appears to be accidental.
Muscara, 33, was last seen early Saturday morning in the area of 45100 block Kincora Drive in Sterling. She was believed to have left on foot. At the time, the sheriff's said there was concern for her well-being due to physical and/or health concerns.
Anyone with any additional information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective R. Schmidt at 703-777-1021.
