Deputies are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 25-year-old man Monday afternoon in North Stafford.
The shooting happened in the Garrison Woods Apartments about 2:42 p.m. The victim, Christopher McDuffie of Stafford, was shot several times in the courtyard between the apartment buildings, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Deputies arrived to find witnesses performing first aid on McDuffie, who died at the hospital at 3:21 p.m., the release said.
The gunman was Black with a medium complexion, in his 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, skull cap, grey sweats and a blue hoodie. He was last seen fleeing on foot in the direction of Perry Farms.
"He is armed with a handgun and should be considered dangerous," the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 540-658-4400.
