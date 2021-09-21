The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says a reported attempted abduction Tuesday evening in Round Hill is false.
A teenaged girl reported she was walking in the area of Main Street and High Street around 4 p.m. when she was approached by an unknown male in a blue/grey sedan.
The girl reported that the driver asked her for money for gas and then asked if she knew anything about cars. She said at one point he grabbed the victim.
The sheriff's office now says no abduction attempt occurred.
"The juvenile teenaged female did have contact with a driver who asked her for gas money but at no time did he attempt to assault or harm her." the sheriff's office said in a news release "The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance during the course of this investigation."
