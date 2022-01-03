Bad news for those in the cold tonight. Dominion Energy said restoring power across Northern Virginia is expected to be a multi-day effort.
More than 150,000 customers in Northern Virginia remained without power at 4:15 p.m. after Monday's storm brought high winds and heavy snow to the region.
"Wet, heavy snow on branches has wreaked havoc on power lines," Dominion spokeswoman Peggy Fox said in a Tweet. "Our ... crews will work 24/7 as safely and quickly as possible to restore power. It will be a multi-day effort."
Dominion reported 147,703 customers without power in Northern Virginia at 4:15 p.m. More than 45,000 of those were in Fairfax County and more than 42,000 in Stafford. In Prince William County, more than 23,000 were without power.
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reported 15,375 customers out late this afternoon, with nearly 10,000 of those in Prince William County. About 3,900 NOVEC customers were out in Stafford, 750 in Fauquier and nearly 800 in Fairfax.
Fairfax County fire and rescue warned people to stay away from downed power lines as crews "have been responding to wires down/arching/on fire incidents all morning," the agency said in a news release.
"It is especially important to understand that downed lines can energize other objects, including fences, cars/trucks, buildings, bushes and trees, and telephone/cable TV cables. Assume all downed power lines are live and dangerous!" the release said.
Dominion and NOVEC say crews are working hard to restore power, but no restoration times were available.
