Hurricane Dorian on Sunday became the strongest hurricane, in terms of wind speed, ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin.
The storm on Sunday afternoon made landfall in the Bahamas with sustained winds of 185 mph and gusts in excess of 220 mph. The former record was held by a 1935 hurricane that ravaged Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas with sustained winds of 183 mph.
The National Hurricane Center's "cone of probability" on Sunday afternoon brings the Delmarva peninsula and North Carolina's Outer Banks into the path of the catastrophic storm, but emergency management authorities say it's still too soon to tell how intense the impact will be.
For the Washington area, any Dorian impacts will be late in the week.
The National Weather Service office in Wakefield says possible effects include heavy rain, wind and tidal storm surge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.