A man accused of driving a murder suspect to and from the house where a 57-year-old Ashburn woman was killed last month has been arrested.
Abdul Waheed, 54, of Leesburg, was charged Friday with accessory before the fact and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in the Dec. 30 death of 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.
The man charged with killing Goode, Furqan Syed, 40, of Leesburg, fled the country Jan. 3. Detectives obtained warrants for his arrest on charges of first-degree murder, entering a residence with intent to commit murder, shooting in the commission of murder, and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, the release said.
Loudoun detectives are coordinating with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the U.S. Marshals Service to apprehend Syed.
Deputies were initially called to the home in the 23200 block of Connie Marie Terrace in the Ashburn area shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, where a family member found the victim unresponsive inside. The victim was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center where she died from her injuries.
The sheriff's office said there was a connection between the suspects and victim, but they did not say what the connection is.
(1) comment
Birds of a Feather, murder together.
